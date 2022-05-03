

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's Industrial production expanded in March following declines in the previous two months, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.3 percent decrease in February.



Manufacturing output rose 1.2 percent and mining sector production increased 6.1 percent. Utility sector output shrank 3.7 percent.



Excluding energy, output grew at a slower pace of 1.6 percent compared to 3.1 percent in February last year.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 4.3 percent in March, after a 0.8 percent gain in the preceding month.







