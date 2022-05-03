

Below are the earnings highlights for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL):



Earnings: -$27.45 million in Q1 vs. $39.50 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q1 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.14 per share Revenue: $16.20 million in Q1 vs. $12.38 million in the same period last year.



