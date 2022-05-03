

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $96.41 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $25.28 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.71 million or $2.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.9% to $489.97 million from $293.54 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $350 - $390 Mln



