

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $176.96 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $379.31 million, or $3.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, PerkinElmer reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $1.26 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $176.96 Mln. vs. $379.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.40 vs. $3.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.08 -Revenue (Q1): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.20 - $1.22 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.15 - $7.45 Full year revenue guidance: $4.56 - $4.63



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERKINELMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de