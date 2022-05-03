

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) revealed a profit for first quarter of $145.5 million



The company's earnings totaled $145.5 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $158.3 million, or $2.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $2.48 billion from $2.43 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $145.5 Mln. vs. $158.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.59 vs. $2.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.43 Bln last year.



