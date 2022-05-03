

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.25 billion, or $5.15 per share. This compares with $3.87 billion, or $4.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $4.25 Bln. vs. $3.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.15 vs. $4.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18



