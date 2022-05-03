

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $195.23 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $80.66 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $195.23 Mln. vs. $80.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44



