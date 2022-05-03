

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $149 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $131 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $1.89 billion from $1.99 billion last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $149 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.89 Bln vs. $1.99 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENWORTH FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de