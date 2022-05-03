

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter results on Tuesday, PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) issued an outlook for the second quarter and lifted its revenue outlook for the full year 2022.



For the second quarter, the company expects a loss of $0.19 to $0.17 per share and revenues of $66.0 million to $67.0 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate a loss of $0.24 per share and revenues of $65.44 million.



For the full year 2022, the company now expects revenues of $268.0 million to $271.0 million. Previously, the company expected revenues of $267.0 million to $270.0 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $268.15 million.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROS HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de