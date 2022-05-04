

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (ANZ.AX, ANZBY.PK, ANZ) reported a profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the half year ended 31 March 2022 of A$3.53 billion or 117.7 cents per share up from A$2.94 billion or 98.4 cents per share in the previous year.



Cash profit for the period grew to A$3.11 billion from A$2.98 billion last year.



Operating income was A$9.54 billion up from A$8.37 billion in the previous year.



Net interest income grew to A$7.10 billion from A$6.99 billion in the prior year.



ANZ's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was strong at 11.5% and Cash Return on Equity was 10%. The proposed Interim Dividend is 72 cents per share, fully franked.







