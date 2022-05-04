

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales slowed for a second month in a row in March, yet remained strong underpinned by robust sales of the non-food products, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales increased by a working-day adjusted 5.5 percent year-on-year in March, after an 8.8 percent rise in February.



The pace of growth has slowed since hitting a peak of 9.7 percent in January.



Sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores grew 3.1 percent yearly in March. Sales of non-food products increased 8.2 percent and those of food, beverages and tobacco gained 4.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.4 percent in March, after a 0.6 percent rise in February. Sales grew for a second straight month. Automotive fuel sales decreased 7.2 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 5.5 percent annually in March and climbed 13.3 percent from the prior month.







