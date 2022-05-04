

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (JET), a Dutch online food delivery company, said on Wednesday that it has decided not to reelect Jörg Gerbig as Chief Operating Officer at today's Annual General Meeting, following an ongoing investigation into his alleged personal misconduct.



Separately, the Amsterdam-headquartered firm said Adriaan Nühn also will not be seeking reelection as Chairman at the AGM, citing the challenges the company is facing. The Vice-Chair Corinne Vigreux, will assume the duties of Chair.



The company plans to initiate a process to find a suitable candidate to succeed Nühn.



The food delivery company's move against COO Gerbig follows a formal complaint filed against the COO with regard to an alleged personal misconduct at a company event. In response to the complaint, Just Eat has initiated a probe into it.



Gerbig's tenure as COO will end at the closing of the AGM. He may be put for re-election if the allegations are determined to be unfounded.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de