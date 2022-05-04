

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $11 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $441 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $6.10 billion from $5.59 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $11 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.02 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.10 Bln vs. $5.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $0.82 to $0.87 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $2.95 to $3.05



