

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $674 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $561 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Emerson Electric Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $4.79 billion from $4.43 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $674 Mln. vs. $561 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.79 Bln vs. $4.43 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.25 - $1.30 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $4.95 to $5.10



