

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $13.9 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $32.1 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $29.7 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.3% to $310.6 million from $236.6 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $13.9 Mln. vs. $32.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.14 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $310.6 Mln vs. $236.6 Mln last year.



