

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) has received FDA clearance for its Alinity m STI Assay test, which simultaneously detects and differentiates four common sexually transmitted infections. The Alinity m STI test for Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, and Mycoplasma genitalium. It requires one swab sample or a urine sample collected in a healthcare setting. The test runs on Abbott's Alinity m system.



Alinity m uses polymerase chain reaction technology, with high sensitivity in detecting infectious diseases. The company said the availability of the Alinity m system and tests varies by geography.







