

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled -Euro122.7 million, or -Euro3.59 per share. This compares with -Euro41.6 million, or -Euro1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to Euro41.5 million from Euro47.2 million last year.



MorphoSys AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -Euro122.7 Mln. vs. -Euro41.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -Euro3.59 vs. -Euro1.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro41.5 Mln vs. Euro47.2 Mln last year.



