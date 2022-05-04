

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $443.45 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $366.14 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $3.47 billion from $2.83 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $443.45 Mln. vs. $366.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.28 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q1): $3.47 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.



