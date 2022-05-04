

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DHI Group Inc. (DHX):



Earnings: $1.30 million in Q1 vs. $2.67 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q1 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DHI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $34.33 million in Q1 vs. $26.68 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $35.0 - $36.0 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $144.0 - $146.0 Mln



