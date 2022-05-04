

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD):



Earnings: $2.01 billion in Q1 vs. -$0.07 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $7.85 in Q1 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 billion or $7.74 per share for the period.



Revenue: $6.17 billion in Q1 vs. $2.44 billion in the same period last year.



