

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Wednesday, NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) lifted its financial guidance for the full year 2022.



Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings of $1.05 to $1.35 per share, adjusted earnings of $2.15 to $2.45 per share and revenue growth of 6% to 8%.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $0.71 to $1.01 per share, adjusted earnings of $2.05 to $2.35 per share and revenue growth of 5% to 8%.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to post earnings of $2.17 per share on revenue growth of 6.50%. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.







