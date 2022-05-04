

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR):



Earnings: $103.7 million in Q1 vs. -$90.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.25 in Q1 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.49 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q1 vs. $1.13 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INGERSOLL RAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de