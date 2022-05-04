

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) revealed earnings for first quarter of $34.72 million



The company's bottom line came in at $34.72 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $35.04 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.91 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 71.0% to $57.49 million from $33.62 million last year.



SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $34.72 Mln. vs. $35.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $57.49 Mln vs. $33.62 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANDRIDGE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de