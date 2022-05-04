

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):



Earnings: $0.63 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.41 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $2.24 in Q1 vs. -$4.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 billion or $2.58 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.90 per share Revenue: $12.34 billion in Q1 vs. $12.45 billion in the same period last year.



