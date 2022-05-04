

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - APA Corporation (APA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.88 billion, or $5.43 per share. This compares with $0.39 billion, or $1.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, APA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $668 million or $1.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 83.3% to $3.83 billion from $2.09 billion last year.



APA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.88 Bln. vs. $0.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.43 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q1): $3.83 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APA CORPORATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de