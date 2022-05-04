

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TTM Technologies (TTMI):



Earnings: $17.25 million in Q1 vs. -$3.19 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $25.25 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $581.26 million in Q1 vs. $526.43 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.36 Next quarter revenue guidance: $580 - $620 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TTM TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de