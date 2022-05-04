

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $212.3 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $298.7 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $339.6 million or $3.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.17 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Qorvo, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $212.3 Mln. vs. $298.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.92 -Revenue (Q4): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $2.00 to $2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.0 - $1.05 Bln



