

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) raised its outlook for the full year 2022, sending its shares up 17% in after-hours trading.



Looking forward to full year 2022, the company now expect adjusted earnings of $9.25 to $12.25 per share and revenues of $5.20 billion to $5.60 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $6.22 per share on revenues of $4.40 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $5.65 and $6.65 per share and revenues of $4.20 billion to $4.50 billion.



ALB closed Wednesday's trading at $215.47, up $18.35 or 9.31%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $37.54 or 17.42% in the after-hours trading.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALBEMARLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de