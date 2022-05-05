

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Hannover Rück said that its virtual Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority.



The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a total dividend of 5.75 euros per share for the 2021 financial year.



The payout consists of an unchanged ordinary dividend of 4.50 euros per share and a special dividend of 1.25 euros per share. This puts the distribution to shareholders of Hannover Re on a record level.



The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Hannover on 3 May 2023.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HANNOVER RUECK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de