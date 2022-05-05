

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) said that its chef executive officer, Reiner Winkler (60), will terminate his mandate at year-end 2022 for personal reasons, in agreement with the Supervisory Board. Winkler's chef executive officer appointment would have ended on September 30, 2024.



The company noted that its Supervisory Board has appointed Lars Wagner (46), Chief Operating Officer of MTU, as future chef executive officer of MTU as of January 1, 2023.







