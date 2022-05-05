

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco SA(ADO.L), a Swiss human resource provider, said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer Alain Dehaze would step down.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Denis Machuel as new CEO with effect from July 1. The transition is scheduled to take place after a four week-long handover period in June.



Machuel was most recently Group CEO of Sodexo, a company with over 400,000 staff members in 56 countries. Prior to Sodexo, Machuel spent 16 years with Altran Group.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ADECCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de