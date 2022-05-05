

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel (HENOY.PK, HENKY.PK) reported that its first quarter Group sales increased nominally by 6.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022 to 5.27 billion euros. Organically, sales were up 7.1 percent. The growth in sales at Group level was driven by price.



Henkel now expects organic sales growth at Group level of 3.5 to 5.5 percent in fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be in the range of 9.0 to 11.0 percent. For adjusted earnings per preferred share at constant exchange rates, Henkel now expects a decline in the range of 35 to 15 percent.







