

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - AIXTRON SE (AIXG), a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, on Thursday said its net profit more than tripled to 13.8 million euros in the first quarter compared with 3.8 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, on strong demand.



Earnings per share for the quarter tripled to 0.12 euros from 0.04 euros last year.



The company reported EBIT, or Earnings before interest and taxes of 14.2 million euros compared with loss of 0.7 million euros last year.



Revenue in the first quarter jumped to 88.6 million euros from 49.5 million euros a year ago.



Order intake in the first quarter was 130.2 million euros, 5 percent up year-on-year.



Looking forward, the company expects order intake in 2022 to be between 520 million euros and 580 million euros. Revenues for the year are expected between 450 million euros and 500 million euros.



'As expected, demand for our technologies continues to be strong', said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE. 'Our next generation systems in particular are very well received by our customers and make us very optimistic about their upcoming market introduction.'







