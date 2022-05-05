

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L), on Thursday, reported a 21.3% growth in full price sales for the period thirteen weeks to 30 April versus last year, in line line with the company's guidance.



Looking ahead, the company said it is maintaining its guidance for full year profit before tax at £850 million, which would be up 3.3% versus last year. Guidance for earnings per share of 557.3p would be up 5.0% versus last year.



The company projects full-year full price sales to be up 15.0% - 21.7% versus 2019/20. First-quarter full price sales are expected to be up 19.5% versus 2019/20.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEXT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de