

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc (BA.L), a British defense contractor, on Thursday said in an update that its first-quarter performance is in line with expectations, following a firm order intake and robust operational performance. In addition, the company has reiterated its guidance for the full year.



For the fiscal 2022, the London-headquartered firm expects a sales growth of 2 percent to 4 percent over 2021. For the previous fiscal, the company had reported its sales at 21.3 billion pounds.



For the full year, the Group's underlying EBIT as well as underlying earnings per share (EPS) are expected to increase in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent. Last year, BAE generated an underlying EBIT at 2.205 billion pounds, whereas EPS at 47.8 pence.



The company said, the 2021 final dividend of 15.2 pence per share will be paid, subject to shareholder approval, on June 1.



Charles Woodburn, BAE Systems Chief Executive, said: '...Looking forward, our diverse portfolio, together with our focus on programme execution, cash generation and efficiencies, are helping us to navigate the challenging operating environment in the near term, while positioning us well for sustained top line and margin growth in the coming years, alongside accelerating our ESG agenda. Additionally, we see opportunities to further enhance the medium- term outlook as our customers address the elevated threat environment.'







