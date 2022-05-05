

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) reported that its first quarter net income declined to 3.8 million euros from 37.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.06 euros compared to 0.60 euros.



Revenue increased by 2.5% to 434.6 million euros from 424.1 million euros, prior year. Excluding the effects of currencies, revenue decreased slightly by 0.1%.



Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, said, 'The wider automotive industry is currently exposed to particularly challenging conditions. In spite of this, we can be satisfied with our performance in the first quarter. The year-on-year increase in revenue and our brimming order books clearly illustrate that we are entirely on track when it comes to our strategic market positioning.'







