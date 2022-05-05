

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG) reported that its first quarter EBIT increased to 144.9 million euros from 45.1 million euros, last year. The Group noted that its Renewable Energies Segment accounted for the largest share of earnings in the first quarter. First quarter revenues were 6.3 billion euros compared to 4.1 billion euros, last year.



'We have gone straight from the coronavirus pandemic into an energy crisis. In a market environment dominated by volatility and uncertainty, BayWa is proving itself to be extremely robust,' said Klaus Josef Lutz, CEO of BayWa.







