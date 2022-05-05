

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $530.5 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $473.1 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $530.5 million or $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $2.95 billion from $2.50 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $530.5 Mln. vs. $473.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.38 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q2): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $2.55 to $2.65 Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $10.20 to $10.4



