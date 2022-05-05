

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 7:00 am ET Thursday. The BoE is widely expected to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 1 percent from 0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 162.76 against the yen, 1.2550 against the greenback, 0.8441 against the euro and 1.2257 against the franc at 6:55 am ET.







