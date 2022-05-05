

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):



Earnings: -$1.39 billion in Q3 vs. $119 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.05 in Q3 vs. $0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.52 per share Revenue: $44.84 billion in Q3 vs. $39.28 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 - $5.25



