

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) is up over 27% at $5.58 Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is up over 22% at $1.72 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is up over 14% at $246.23 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is up over 14% at $83.47 Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is up over 9% at $2,300.00 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is up over 9% at $89.30 Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is up over 9% at $26.65 STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is up over 8% at $69.25



In the Red



bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is down over 21% at $3.47 Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) is down over 20% at $4.20 American Well Corporation (AMWL) is down over 17% at $2.86 BRF S.A. (BRFS) is down over 13% at $2.42 Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is down over 9% at $31.11 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is down over 9% at $12.79 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is down over 8% at $109.33 Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is down over 8% at $92.50







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AUSTIN GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de