

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $279.5 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $52.7 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 63.8% to $589.3 million from $1.63 billion last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.87 to $1.97



