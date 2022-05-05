

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Crocs Inc. (CROX) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $72.76 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $98.40 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $125.03 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.5% to $660.15 million from $460.10 million last year.



Outlook:



Looking forward, for the second quarter, Crocs expects second quarter revenue to grow 43%-49% to $918 million-$957 million from last year.



10 analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report $960.47 million of revenue for the quarter.



For the full year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $10.05 to $10.65 on revenues of $3.5 billion, a growth of 52%-55% from a year ago.



The Street expects earnings of $9.98 a share on revenues of $3.42 billion for the full year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $72.76 Mln. vs. $98.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $660.15 Mln vs. $460.10 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $918 - $957 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $10.05 - $10.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 Bln







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CROCS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de