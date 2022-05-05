

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PPL Corporation (PPL):



Earnings: $273 million in Q1 vs. -$1.84 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.37 in Q1 vs. -$2.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.39 per share Revenue: $1.78 billion in Q1 vs. $1.50 billion in the same period last year.



