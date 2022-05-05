

Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $711 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 billion or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $4.28 billion from $3.87 billion last year.



Outlook:



Dominion Energy expects second-quarter operating earnings to be $0.70-$0.80 a share.



10 analysts on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.85 per share.



It also reiterated full-year operating earnings outlook of $3.95 to $4.25 per share. The consensus estimate stands at $4.12 per share.



Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $711 Mln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.17 -Revenue (Q1): $4.28 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 to $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.25







