

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centene Corporation (CNC) has signed a definitive agreement to sell Magellan Rx to Prime Therapeutics LLC. The company also entered an agreement to sell PANTHERx Rare to a consortium of The Vistria Group, General Atlantic, and Nautic Partners. The company expects to receive aggregate proceeds of approximately $2.8 billion from the transactions.



Centene plans to use the majority of the net proceeds from the sales to repurchase stock and the balance to reduce debt. Each of the transactions is expected to be neutral to slightly accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the 12-month period post-closing.



Sarah London, CEO of Centene, said: 'Last year, Centene announced our strategic plan to exit the Pharmacy Benefit Management space. These transactions demonstrate significant progress in our ongoing portfolio review and represent key milestones in our value creation plan.'







