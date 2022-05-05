

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) reiterated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $3.47 to $3.97 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.00 to $6.50 per share on revenues between $16.20 billion and $16.70 billion.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.28 per share on revenues of $16.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







