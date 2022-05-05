

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $86 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.22 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $86 Mln. vs. $147 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.55 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.20



