

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $36 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $71 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $496 million from $491 million last year.



Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $36 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $496 Mln vs. $491 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26 to $0.30 Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TERADATA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de