

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $44 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $57 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $1.31 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $44 Mln. vs. $57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de